Maddie Cotterill

xAd have put together this thought piece on marrying mobile and out of home advertising. As may believe believe, there is likely a massive opportunity in pairing both to drive marketing results and success.

Two seemingly contradictory advertising tactics, out of home and mobile – actually have more in common than you might think. The former, the original location based ad and the latter, the new location based ad!

You can download their whitepaper here.