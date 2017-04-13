Maddie Cotterill

Limited Space, the shopping centre media specialist, tells us that it is to invest in a number of new, high impact digital screens in order to create a cutting edge, responsive digital advertising network that will be worth in excess of GBP 30 million in advertising revenue by the end of 2017.

With exclusive contracts to provide or manage large format digital screens in 20 of the UK’s top retail locations, the new network, ‘Orbit’, will take Limited Space’s portfolio to a total of 20 high impact digital screens by the end of 2017 and 27 by the end of 2018. Once fully installed the network will reach more than 600 million shoppers a year. Advertisers will be able to take full domination of the network or take standard 10”, 20” or 30” slots as part of a six minute loop.

Matt Gordon, Co-founder and CEO of Limited Space,told us “This is one of the most exciting times in our company’s life cycle, providing a cutting edge national digital network complete with sound. Over the last 14 years we have continued to develop relevant, responsive and interesting communication channels that enable active connection with the shopper and provide the best value to our customers. This new investment is just the start of our plans to create a dynamic shopping centre media portfolio and reinforces our position as the specialists in reaching consumers in the shopping centre environment.”

‘Orbit’ will include the UK’s first in-mall giant dual orientation digital advertising screen using rotational technology, launching in May at intu Lakeside Shopping Centre. Measuring 7m x 4m, it will be one of three new giant “Showcase Screens” that have been installed at key locations at intu Lakeside as part of the expansion. All three screens are fully equipped with high definition dynamic display and audio capabilities to create a complete digital showcase.

Roger Binks, customer experience director, intu, said: “With over 400 million visits to our centres each year, we have access to over half of the UK population. That means that our centres offer the ideal location for brands to reach new audiences and really showcase what they have to offer. The new screens at intu Lakeside provide a dynamic and innovative way to share rich content to a captive, affluent audience.”

