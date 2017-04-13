Andrew Neale

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the world’s largest international trade show and educational conference dedicated to digital displays, interactive technology and digital communications networks, announced its 2017 event broke previous records in attendance and exhibit space.

The conference and trade show, which ran March 28-31, set a new record with more than 4,900 attendees, including fewer than 1,000 international visitors from 62 countries. Nearly 2,100 of those attendees were end users, DSE’s primary target audience, setting another all-time high.

The exhibit hall also reached a new high-water mark with 86,090 net square feet. Of the 255 exhibitors, 74 were exhibiting for the first time.

End user attendees represented more larger and well-known companies than ever before, including: Amazon.com, Anheuser-Busch, Capital One, Chevron, Facebook, Honda, JPMorganChase, Kimberly Clark, McDonald’s, Nike, Porsche, Quick Trip, Syracuse University, The Walt Disney Company, The U.S. Air Force Academy, just to name a few.

Andrea Varrone, DSE’s Show Director, told us “The big takeaway from DSE 2017 was that attendees were highly qualified, engaged and active on the show floor on both days. We worked extremely hard to bring notable brands to the show floor by increasing our promotion investments and social media outreach. Those investments paid off for our exhibitors, big-time.”

DSE® 2018 is scheduled for March 27-30, 2018, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 28 and 29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. To reserve exhibit space contact Andrea Varrone at (770) 817-5905.