Andrew Neale

During London Digital Signage week Samsung will be hosting a full day Technical workshop on Monday May 8, 217 at the Home of English Rugby, Twickenham Stadium, for their integrator community – specifically we are told for the more technical among them!

The workshop will cover the full suite of Samsung Display products including Indoor and Outdoor LED, MagicInfo Digital Signage, EBoard solutions, and the Hospitality Displays with focus on the new Docsis range. There will also be guest speakers talking about their Tizen Partner solutions.

The event will be supported by the Samsung Signage Truck which showcases a wide range of the Samsung portfolio (see details of previous truck tour here).

After Twickenham, the Road Show moves on to Liverpool (May 11, 2017) and then Kildare, Ireland (May 16, 2017).

The Road Show is not a Sales event, but a Technical workshop session for Resellers and Integrators who are involved in system design and configuring Samsung solutions.

Registration 9am for 9:30 Start.

The opening presentation will be ‘Product Road Map and 4k Solutions’ by Graham Smith, Technical Solutions Mgr, followed by ‘Service Update’ from Faye Bennett, Service Manager.

There will then be separate sessions on: –

Samsung’s Indoor and Outdoor LED

Hospitality TV including HMS and Docsys

Samsung’s latest Collaborative Solutions

MagicInfo – Details of the latest version of their Digital Signage platform

The event finishes at 5pm

Samsung have catered for up to 80 people per venue, so it is important to register your attendance. To request an invitation, please contact Graham Smith at graham.smith@samsung.com

London Digital Signage Week takes place May 8-12, 2017 and as with its counterpart in New York, the week is for anyone involved with digital signage and interested in retail, employee communications, smart cities, digital out of home and of course digital signage!