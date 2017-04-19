Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Canadian Digital Network has just been purchased by Signpatico Outdoor to become Western Canada’s 2nd largest digital billboard network.

As one of the leaders in strategic thinking, technical sophistication and unique content the Canadian Digital Network likely adds more than just assets to Signpatico Outdoor’s already growing network.

James McDonnell, President & CEO Signpatico told us “We believe this acquisition allows Signpatico to offer the most unique technology and forward thinking in the industry; and with more locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba – this is a huge win for our company.”

Through a series of acquisitions, Signpatico’s network has now extended to 277 faces, making Signpatico Western Canada’s second largest digital billboard network.

The digital capabilities of Signpatico now include; day parting, user generated content, weather triggered advertising, social media, live scores, countdowns, trends, board dominations, beacons and geofencing.