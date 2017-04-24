Maddie Cotterill

Travellers are engaging with Samsonite’s new Virtual Reality (VR) game set in Paris while relaxing in the Sydney Qantas Club Lounge, as part of an activation to promote its new range of suitcases with Curv Technology.

Samsonite’s VR game immerses travellers into three Paris locations with Oculus Rift VR headsets and was designed by oOh!media’s experiential agency oOh! Edge as part of an activation created collaboratively with Posterscope and Dentsu Mitchell.

The game challenges players to find five Samsonite Curv suitcases as quickly as possible at famous Paris landmarks: the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the Arc de Triomphe.

Travellers who play the VR game are transported to Paris through 360 degree imagery and a piano accordion soundtrack, brought to life from oOh! Edge’s bespoke display units Connect, at Sydney’s Qantas Club Lounge.

Brendon Cook, oOh!media Chief Executive Officer told us “This VR game is an ideal way for Samsonite to truly engage with travellers who are in a positive mindset and willing to have fun while they’re waiting for their flight.”

Research shows Qantas club members spend around 42 minutes before their flight enjoying time in the Qantas Club Lounge, which provides an ideal environment for activations that engage more deeply with travellers who like premium products.

Dara Tang, National Marketing Manager at Samsonite, “As the leading global luggage brand, we wanted to interact and bring our brand identity to life with potential customers. This virtual reality game perfectly represents Samonite’s focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology,”

A Samsonite Curv luggage pack is being awarded to the top player each week. A major prize of a return trip to Paris for two and a Samsonite Curv Luggage pack will be awarded at the end of the activation.