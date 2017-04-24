Maddie Cotterill

Admedia, have now officially launched Admedia Nexus, described as the first large format landscape digital network to connect the UK’s top 20 conurbations, the 16 full motion screens across top motorway service areas went live earlier this month.

April’s launch of Admedia Nexus involved various campaigns from top advertisers including O2, Confused.com, Highways Agency and Paulton’s Park, who were able to take advantage of targeting a relevant and increased audience over the Easter period.

As a crucial stopping point for millions of motorists each week, motorway service areas attract a range of key audiences including family, SME, travel and tourism, entertainment and leisure, motoring and CTN.