Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Ad tech company BroadSign, LLC’s automated digital out-of-home software has been selected by IDS Santé, a subsidiary of IDS International, to power its healthcare waiting room network, Comment Ça-Va? The partnership digitizes the waiting room experience to prepare patients for their upcoming appointment and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

For initial deployment, 400 screens were installed in waiting rooms in 100 doctor’s offices. Using BroadSign’s automated CMS, news feeds, medical center information, health tips, quizzes and ad content is displayed on 43 inch LED screens to 800,000 patients each month. By 2020, IDS Santé plans to expand its network to 1,500 screens across 500 locations.

IDS Santé CEO, Frederic Faurennes told us “Seeing as they are already serving the Australian and American healthcare markets, BroadSign had an excellent understanding of our needs,” said “The BroadSign software allows each location to display their own content, without having to manage hundreds of playlists, and the integrated reporting tools offer total transparency to our customers. This keeps us aligned with new French regulations regarding digital advertising. Furthermore, BroadSign Mobile is a promising feature to enable our customers to extend their advertising to patients’ smartphones.”

IDS Santé partners with wellness app and wearable providers, as well as pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis and Roche, to display ads across the network. The company also works with French international television channel, France 24. According to a survey, 72% of patients found the waiting room ads interesting.

Maarten Dollevoet, Vice President of Global Sales at BroadSign said “BroadSign is well established in the healthcare digital signage industry in the US and Australia, but our partnership with IDS Santé marks our first deployment in healthcare in France. e are excited to work closely with IDS Santé to further establish both of our brands as leaders in this region.”

