Maddie Cotterill

From today, Australian advertisers will be able to bring meaningful interactive content into any environment they choose with oOh!media launching the Mobile Excite network- the next evolution of their interactive retail network.

Boasting the latest 4k ultra high definition screens, oOh!’s Mobile Excite network features the same sensory capabilities that saw their retail centre counterparts awarded Best Use of Technology/Innovation at the Outdoor Media Association’s Creative Collection Awards in 2016.

Excite panel features include multi-touch screen; Kinect 2.0 gesture control; voice recognition; web-cam; audio and 4G connection.

NAB (National Australia Bank) will be the first brand to use the Mobile Excite network for a campaign, with panels being placed in four branches across Sydney and Melbourne for all of May.

The campaign will show branch visitors ‘moments of truth’ video vignettes and encourage them to download a NAB property report with real time data that can be sent directly to their phone or email address.

Blair Hamilford, Group Director – oOh! Retail, said that the Mobile Excite network provides advertisers with an opportunity to engage their audience on a whole new level, “The average two-week retail Excite campaign generates over 30,000 interactions so we know the interactivity of the screens creates a massive level of cut-through in busy environments.

He continued “What we’re able to do with the Mobile Excite network is achieve that same level of interactivity and engagement for an audience in virtually any environment an advertiser wants. Whether it be a bank branch, sporting stadium, airport or office building we’ve untethered the limitations on where these meaningful brand interactions can take place, meaning brands can now be in any environment they choose. The only requirement is a power outlet. Placing the screens in environments like NAB branches means that brands can provide experiences with deeper engagement for a captured audience.”

The Mobile Excite campaign will be supported in 15 retail centres with oOh!l’s digital ShopaLive panels.