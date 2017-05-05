Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

During London Digital Signage Week last year, this half day Programmatic Buying & Marketplace Workshop was one of our most popular events.

Those so inclined will note that this year is proving no different and there are now only a dozen or so tickets left.

Under the excellent chairmanship of Primesight’s Mungo Knott, currently Co-Chair of the UK OOH Industry Standards Committee, and a Board member of Route (the joint industry audience research program) the workshop will cover three main topics: –

Kinetic’s Planning Development Director’ Gideon Adey, Clear Channel UK’s Cadi Jones and JCDecaux’s Tim Harvey will discuss the Automation / Programmatic Puzzle Ayuda[x]’s Bruno Guerrero, BroadSign’s Vince Banks and IAB’s Dee Frew will discuss Infrastructure and Standards BitPoster, Mereo, Specle and QDOT will cover the (new) Ad Tech Business

London Digital Signage Week already has its largest ever international audience, with attendees signed up from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, South Africa, New Zealand and most recently Thailand.

London Digital Signage Week takes place May 8-12, 2017 and as with its counterpart in New York, the week is for anyone involved with digital signage and interested in retail, employee communications, smart cities, digital out of home and of course digital signage!

The workshop takes place Wednesday May 10, 2017 and more details and the last few ticket sales can be found here.