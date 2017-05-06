Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

The people at Clear Channel UK seemed to enjoy our new look London Digital Signage Week newspaper which was delivered across London, to all the UK media owners and media specialists, late last week…

Further copies of the newspaper will be available from Monday May 8 at events during London Digital Signage Week – the week itself already has its largest ever international audience, with attendees signed up from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, South Africa, New Zealand and most recently Thailand.

London Digital Signage Week takes place May 8-12, 2017 and as with its counterpart in New York, the week is for anyone involved with digital signage and interested in retail, employee communications, smart cities, digital out of home and of course digital signage!

Last minute tickets for The DailyDOOH Media Summit, The Global Digital Signage Conference and the City Briefing on Programmatic Buying can all be found here.