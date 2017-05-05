« Marc Borzykowski Becomes Vector Media CEO
 

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AUDIO VISUAL FIELD SALES ENGINEER (VENDOR)
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Paris or Northern France
    Area France, Europe
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Field Sales Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Design
    Salary £50000 – £62500 Per Annum Euros 50k p.a. plus commission plus ca
  • AUDIO VISUAL SALES CONSULTANT (VENDOR)
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location M62 corridor
    Area West Yorkshire, England
    Job Sector Sales
    Salary £30000 – £35000 Per Annum Circa £30k p.a. basic £50k OTE + car &
  • BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER – AV HIRE & EVENTS
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location London & Home Counties
    Area Middlesex, England Surrey, EnglandCity of London, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Events Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales Events & HireEvents & Hire – Sales ExternalEvents & Hire – ExhibitionsEvents & Hire – Conferences
    Salary £30000 – £60000 Per Annum £30k p.a. basic £60k OTE + benefits

