Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Campsite Global Inc. announced today that PATTISON Onestop, Canadian leader in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) media sales and operations, is the newest supplier to offer its inventory on Campsite. The magnitude of this new alliance makes the programmatic media-buying platform a must-have solution for any advertiser looking to maximize its digital investment strategies.

The arrival of PATTISON Onestop further bolsters Campsite through the addition of more than 2,500 screens in over 1,000 new locations—all in three distinctive new environments—giving advertisers unique opportunities to reach their target audiences. First, the Digital Transit Network, which displays news, weather updates, and real-time arrivals and departures to commuters in Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway stations. Next, the Digital Office Network, with its elevator screens in office towers in the downtown core of seven major markets across Canada, enables advertisers to reach professionals, managers, and executives throughout their workday. Lastly, the Digital Residential Network, which delivers content in high-occupancy residential buildings.

Campsite’s platform has now officially become a shared playground where the most influential players in the industry can offer inventory through real-time bidding. Leaders in DOOH and place-based advertising, PATTISON Onestop and Newad Media Inc., are the first active suppliers to connect their digital inventory to a shared buying platform.

Cam Milne, Vice-President and General Manager of PATTISON Onestop told us “Onestop views our partnership with Campsite as an initial step towards offering our agency partners new technologies that allow our media to be purchased in a fashion which makes us competitive with other digital media. We view this as a critical development which will expose digital media to new revenue streams and customers allowing them to purchase premium viewable impressions in exclusive environments.”

Additional suppliers will be connecting their inventory to Campsite in the upcoming months, further reinforcing its importance in the Canadian digital landscape.

Launched in 2016, Campsite’s core mission is to connect suppliers and buyers in an environment specifically designed for DOOH.

