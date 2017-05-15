Maddie Cotterill

Geopath, the not-for-profit formerly known as the Traffic Audit Bureau for Media Measurement, whose mission is to provide audience location measurement to the out-of-home (OOH) industry, will announce this week (at the OAAA/Geopath National Convention and Expo) that it will partner with Ayuda[x] to help power its new OOH audience measurement solution.

Ayuda[x] will provide the engine to power Geopath’s new suite of measurement tools and through Geopath’s Insights Suite, members will have access to granular data that will make outdoor advertising one of the most well-measured and reactive channels for all marketers.

We are told that the platform will allow members to understand specific audience behaviors as well as the unique profile of audience delivered by hour of day.

Kym Frank, President of Geopath told us “We’re looking forward to partnering with Ayuda[x] to create the engine that will power the new Geopath Insights Suite of measurement tools and provide a new industry standard. The launch of our new suite of tools will surely have a tremendous impact across the industry by providing our members with access to a level of data previously unavailable in out of home measurement.”

Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO of Ayuda[x] said “We are thrilled to be Geopath’s strategic partner to implement their vision of delivering state-of-the art audience measurement tools for our industry. We’re particurly excited to develop the Geopath Insight Suites which will help revolutionize Geopath’s audience-based measurement capabilities for the entire industry.”

Founded back in 1933, Geopath is the industry standard that powers a smarter OOH marketplace through state-of-the art audience location measurement, deep insights, and innovative market research. The organization is headquartered in New York and governed by a tripartite board comprised of advertisers, agencies, and media companies spanning the entire United States.