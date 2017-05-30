Andrew Neale

At #InfoComm17 Barco will showcase new developments for the ProAV industry designed to help customers work together, share insights and wow audiences.

From their most popular show controllers and laser projectors, to brand new innovations for enterprises, they will reveal their latest technologies designed to power collaboration across the enterprise, bring big events and attractions to life, and drive mission-critical decisions.

We are told that this #InfoComm17 has special meaning for Barco as they launch their new brand!

At the Barco booth #3601, you will be able to take a tour their Experience Zones where you’ll get an opportunity for hands-on exploration of their latest products: –

See game-changing UDX projectors, featuring a laser phosphor platform for large venues

Try out the new ClickShare CSE-800 for high-end meeting and board rooms

Experience a high-res portfolio of LED solutions

Test drive OpSpace, placing the operator in the center of the action for one view, total control

The now famous ‘Belgian Beer Bar’ takes place June 14, 3:30-5:00 pm at their booth.