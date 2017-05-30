At #InfoComm17 Barco will showcase new developments for the ProAV industry designed to help customers work together, share insights and wow audiences.
From their most popular show controllers and laser projectors, to brand new innovations for enterprises, they will reveal their latest technologies designed to power collaboration across the enterprise, bring big events and attractions to life, and drive mission-critical decisions.
We are told that this #InfoComm17 has special meaning for Barco as they launch their new brand!
At the Barco booth #3601, you will be able to take a tour their Experience Zones where you’ll get an opportunity for hands-on exploration of their latest products: –
The now famous ‘Belgian Beer Bar’ takes place June 14, 3:30-5:00 pm at their booth.
