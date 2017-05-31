Maddie Cotterill

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the leading conference and trade show for digital display and interactive technology, announced that it is accepting proposals for presentations to be given at its 2018 educational conference, taking place March 28-29, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The application deadline is July 28, 2017.

Prospective speakers may submit proposals for pre-show events – including the Digital Out-of-Home Strategy Summit and Guided Installation Tour – conference seminars, or on-floor workshops, including the new Emerging Tech Talks theater using the forms available here.

Education committees, comprised of industry experts, will recommend topics, review proposals and approve presentations for each of the eight DSE conference tracks and pre-show events. These committees will evaluate each proposal for its insight, perspective, relevance, usefulness and timeliness.

While topics other than those recommended will be considered, each proposal must make a clear case for its inclusion, including what attendees can expect to learn in the session. DSE is especially interested in proposals from end users, network operators, creative agencies and pro AV/IT systems integrators willing to share their real-world digital signage experiences.

Proposals, which may include traditional lecture or panel discussions, should align with the #dse2018 tracks, which include the following:-

Digital Signage Fundamentals

DOOH Network Operators

End Users – Corporate Communications

End Users – Food & Beverage

End Users – Higher Education

End Users – Retail

End Users – General

Pro AV/IT Systems Integrators

With the exception of proposals for the Digital Signage Fundamentals track, presentations should be geared toward advanced topics, reflecting attendee interest in taking their communications networks to the next level and adopting new technologies.

As space is limited on the #dse2018 conference program, DSE will be able to select only a certain number of the proposals. For more information on presenting at DSE, contact Chris Brennaman, Conference Manager, at cbrennaman@exponation.net .

DSE, produced by Exponation LLC, is co-located with the Digital Content Show, and will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center March 27-30, 2018 with access to the Exhibit Hall March 28-29. DSE is the world’s largest and longest-running conference and trade show exclusively dedicated to showcasing innovative digital communications and interactive technology solutions for customer- and employee-facing organizations. Launched in 2004, DSE was the first event for the digital signage market and has been a significant contributor to the growth of this fast-paced industry. Professional end-user attendance represents decision-makers from key industry categories such as retail, restaurant, healthcare, education, hospitality and transportation, as well as other key stakeholders, including advertising executives, brand marketers and systems integrators.

More than 200 exhibitors feature technology and services including hardware, software, network, delivery and content from around the globe. DSE also offers the largest and most diversified digital signage and digital out-of-home educational program anywhere in the world, with more than 125 educators and the largest variety of educational opportunities, including a live installation tour and structured curriculum leading to professional recertification in eight educational tracks. The 2018 program will be comprised of pre- and post-show educational events, general conference seminars, as well as free presentations staged in on-floor theaters.