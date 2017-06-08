Maddie Cotterill

Ayuda Media Systems has announced that Adshel, one of Australia’s largest out-of-home advertising companies, has selected Ayuda’s software to power all media workflows including sales, operations, finance, digital scheduling, data-driven digital ad serving and customer-facing enablement tools.

Adshel’s network of more than 22,000 advertising touchpoints, reaching 92% of Australians 68 times a fortnight, will be fueled by the complete Ayuda Platform. Adshel has already transitioned all of its 3500+ digital touchpoints to Ayuda’s CMS and player.

Chris Hunt, Adshel’s Chief Operating Officer, told us “The partnership with Ayuda underscores our commitment to providing the most innovative technology-driven offerings to our customers. We chose Ayuda for the ability to effectively manage all our classic and digital formats on a single consolidated platform. This will provide our sales, operations, and back-office staff real-time and transparent access to business-critical data and workflows.”

It has only been a few months since the partnership officially began but Adshel’s 3500+ digital touchpoints are already being powered by Ayuda’s digital CMS and player – Adshel’s own Adsmart customer-facing content management system is being migrated in order that it is powered by Ayuda’s client-enablement technology,. This will then allow advertisers to schedule their own creative and respond to a variety of external triggers.

Over the coming months, Adshel will continue to consolidate many internal and customer-facing technology tools onto Ayuda’s holistic data-driven platform. Adshel will be using Ayuda’s enterprise resource planning platform for ad serving, sales proposal generation, real-time availability media planning, inventory management, billing and lease automation. This consolidation is a core component of Adshel’s business transformation project which will deliver market leading innovation to the Australian and New Zealand advertising community and revolutionise how out-of-home is planned and traded.

Daniel Fleischer, Ayuda’ Global VP of Business Development said “I’m thrilled and honored at Adshel’s decision to select Ayuda as the single consolidated software platform that will run the core of their advertising operations. Adshel is the perfect partner for Ayuda’s rapidly growing APAC business, in that both companies engender not only a deep culture of innovation, but a shared vision for the future of OOH advertising. This partnership with one of Australia’s largest, forward thinking, and technologically envelope-pushing advertising companies will deliver pioneering offerings to the Australian out-of-home community.”

Chris Hunt added “Ayuda is recognised as a market leader and innovator in out-of-home business management software, and is therefore the partner of choice to help us propel our business as we grow for years to come. We welcome Ayuda’s experience and vision as a world-class, global ad tech company.”