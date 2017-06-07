Andrew Neale

Peerless-AV has announced the latest line of all-season outdoor TVs, the UltraView UHD Outdoor TV. We’re told it is an ideal solution for outdoor entertainment and living – the new line of TVs are equipped with 4K resolution and provide a crisp, clear picture, even in bright ambient light.

The UltraView UHD Outdoor TV has 4K resolution, support for HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 for increased compatibility with 4K sources with a high TNI and IPS panel, the UltraView UHD Outdoor TV thrives in all conditions and sun positioning, without the risk of isotropic blackout or loss of color accuracy.

Todd Mares, Director of Emerging Technologies, Peerless-AV told us “Building off of the first iteration of the UltraView™ Outdoor TVs, we sought to create a solution that was exceptional for residential and light commercial use. The 4K resolution and weather-proof design enable even more flexibility in designing an outdoor space, as the TVs can withstand the elements and still provide incredible brightness and screen clarity – creating an affordable and high quality option.”

It’s available in 49″, 55″, or 65″, has internal speakers and can withstand temperature fluctuations from -22°F to 122°F. It also comes with a waterproof and dustproof universal remote that can be programmed to control up to three additional devices.

They are available now through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.