Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

More than 280 delegates from nearly 20 countries will attend #InfoComm17 as part of a joint government-industry effort that brings thousands of international buyers to the United States for business-to-business matchmaking with U.S. firms exhibiting at major industry trade shows.

The U.S. Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. U.S. Commercial Service trade professionals in over 100 U.S. cities and in more than 70 countries help U.S. companies get started in exporting or increase sales to global markets. According to a recent survey, 80% of U.S. Commercial Service clients expected to increase their revenues and 63% expected to increase U.S. employment as a result of assistance provided by the organization.

Every year, the U.S. Commercial Service’s International Buyer Program (IBP) results in approximately a billion dollars in new business for U.S. companies, and increased international attendance for industry trade shows across the country.

The U.S. Commercial Service has offices located in more than 100 U.S. cities, and over 70 international locations. Trade Specialists connect U.S. companies with international distributors, buyers, and sales channels leveraging an unrivaled global footprint when compared to any private or public sector consultants.

Commercial diplomats from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Uruguay will escort 212 delegates during the show, ensuring productive and informative business interactions occur.

The U.S. Commercial Service provides a multitude of services for exporters and potential exporters at a fraction of the cost charged by private sector consultants. The efforts of the U.S. Commercial Service resulted in growing U.S. exports by $45.5 billion last year supporting as estimated 250,000 jobs.