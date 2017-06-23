Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Digital OOH production and creative technology company, Grand Visual, has hired David Bowry, who joins as production director, and Ben Clissen, who starts as senior producer, both will be working out of the London office.

David Bowry started his career in the gaming-industry, lead producing original content for Sony PlayStation. From there he went to Guerrilla Games and then on to Disney Interactive, before he co-founded games studio Noodlfoot, pioneering motion-based gaming and mobile content for Nintendo and Sony PlayStation. Most recently Bowry was with The Marketing Store, managing digital content production for companies such as McDonald’s, Adidas and Carlsberg. Bowry reports in to Ben Putland , COO of Grand Visual. He takes over the day to day running of the production studio following Putland’s dual appointment as managing director to Grand Visual’s adtech off-shoot QDOT, earlier this year. Bowry will oversee all production output from the UK and US offices and manage the international production team.

Bolstering the production team is senior producer Ben Clissen, who will be scoping and managing projects and continuing to maintain Grand Visual's reputation for delivering scalable and ground-breaking digital OOH work. Originally from Belgium, Clissen spent over 8 years as a program manager at Microsoft, with stints in Belgium and London, before joining Mode Media in London, and most recently worked at Initial Rewards where he was responsible for the creation, development and launch of custom advertising campaigns.

Neil Morris, founder and CEO at Grand Visual, told us “I’m delighted to have Bowry and Clissen onboard. With their strong technical and gaming backgrounds, they are ideally placed to reinforce Grand Visual’s already broad-based skill set, and help us to steer clients and partners through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. This is about creating depth and breadth of quality across a diverse digital landscape so that we can continue to innovate in this space.”

Grand Visual is an award-winning production and creative technology company, offering platforms and services that unlock the potential of the Digital Out of Home medium – where digital experiences meet the real, physical world.