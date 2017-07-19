Andrew Neale

NanoLumens is hosting a webinar on the issue of public display hacking on August 8, 2017 from 2:00PM to 3:00PM EDT

NanoLumens Chief Technology Officer Gary Feather told us “For public display owners, there looms a growing concern: Can your connected public display be secure? Can someone hack into the display to create mischievous or potentially dangerous results? The simple answer is yes. The danger is real, so we all must be extremely aware of how to protect our display systems and assets from these attacks. We are hosting this webinar to provide all those in the digital signage industry with our expertise in this area, and help everyone understand the importance of protecting themselves from the very real threat that hacking presents.”

The webinar will allow participants to join the team at NanoLumens for a Top 10 breakdown of the steps necessary to secure their public digital display network. From a better understanding of free Wi-Fi to the multiple scanning points that must be identified, this webinar will show attendees that a little prevention today can help to avoid complete disruption in the future. During this informational webinar hosted by Gary Feather, attendees will take away a tactical Top 10 list of tasks to initiate for the safety and security of their public display network.

You can register for ‘Public Display of Infection: The Top 10 Steps For Protecting Against Hackers’ here.