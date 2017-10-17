Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media
Tuesday, October 31
8:30 AM – Digital Signage Federation’s Coffee and Controversy
Location: Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar, 220 W. 44th Street
Moderated by Brian McClimans, VP, Global Business Development, Peerless-AV
Wednesday, November 1
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – NEC Partner Showcase
Location: SIR Stage 37, 508 West 37th Street
Thursday, November 2
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM – LG Commercial Display Roadshow
Location: 404 Studios, 404 10th Avenue (Between 32nd and 33rd Street)
Peerless-AV will be showcasing numerous products, including:
· Portrait Kiosk
· SmartMount® Flat Panel Cart
· SmartMount® Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount
· PeerAir™ Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM – Stampede Big Book of AV Tour
Location: The Westin at Times Square, 270 W. 43rd Street
Peerless-AV will be showcasing the following products:
· UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV
· Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar
· PeerAir™ Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System
· PRG Precision Projector Mount
· SmartMount® Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount
· SmartMount® Digital Menu Board Mount
5:00 – 7:00 PM – BrightSign Happy Hour
Location: The Press Lounge, 653 11th Ave, 16th Floor
