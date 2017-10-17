Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Tuesday, October 31

8:30 AM – Digital Signage Federation’s Coffee and Controversy

Location: Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar, 220 W. 44th Street

Moderated by Brian McClimans, VP, Global Business Development, Peerless-AV

Wednesday, November 1

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – NEC Partner Showcase

Location: SIR Stage 37, 508 West 37th Street

Thursday, November 2

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM – LG Commercial Display Roadshow

Location: 404 Studios, 404 10th Avenue (Between 32nd and 33rd Street)

Peerless-AV will be showcasing numerous products, including:

· Portrait Kiosk

· SmartMount® Flat Panel Cart

· SmartMount® Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount

· PeerAir™ Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM – Stampede Big Book of AV Tour

Location: The Westin at Times Square, 270 W. 43rd Street

Peerless-AV will be showcasing the following products:

· UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV

· Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar

· PeerAir™ Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System

· PRG Precision Projector Mount

· SmartMount® Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount

· SmartMount® Digital Menu Board Mount

5:00 – 7:00 PM – BrightSign Happy Hour

Location: The Press Lounge, 653 11th Ave, 16th Floor

You can register here