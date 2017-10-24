Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced this week that Richard Yu, CEO, Consumer Business Group, Huawei will deliver a keynote address at #CES2018. Yu’s address will take place at 2 PM, Tuesday, January 9, 2018 in the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom. Owned and produced by CTA, #CES2018 returns to Las Vegas, January 9-12, 2018.

Richard Yu used his last keynote to discuss the future of mobility, especially in the areas of AI, virtual reality and connected technologies. He returns in 2018 to share Huawei’s exploration on future connectivity and strategy in AI, IoT and new smart devices. Mr. Yu’s keynote mirrors many of the key industry trends poised to be showcased throughout CES. Numerous exhibitors at #CES2018 will display the latest connected technologies, specifically focused on IoT, 5G connectivity, transportation, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA told us “Mr. Yu is an industry visionary pioneering the future of mobility. Under his leadership, Huawei has become a world-class, global brand that represents innovation and the power of connectivity. We look forward to welcoming Mr. Yu back to the CES keynote stage as he shares his vision of our connected world.”

Richard Yu began his career at Huawei over two decades ago in 1993. He has since held several titles with Huawei, including CTO of Wireless R&D, and director of the GSM/UMTS technical sales department. In 2006, he was appointed president of Huawei’s Wireless Network product line, and was nominated as president of the European region in 2008.

Huawei launched its Consumer Business Group in 2003. Since then, it has emerged as one of the top three smartphone brands, and has pushed the industry forward through meaningful and innovative consumer technology. Huawei serves over 170 countries and more than one third of the world’s population. Huawei’s booth at #CES2018 is located in Tech East, located in the LVCC, Central Hall #11439.

In addition to the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom, the Monte Carlo’s Park Theater will be a new keynote venue in 2018 and is part of CES Tech South. Please check the CES Keynote Addresses page regularly for updates on the keynote schedule.

#CES2018 is the global stage for innovation and will span more than 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space and feature more than 3,900 exhibiting companies unveiling technologies, products and services that touch every industry.