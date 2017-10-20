Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Landsec, the UK’s largest listed commercial property company and owner of Piccadilly Lights, has announced that global online marketplace, eBay, has signed a deal to advertise on the last of the six positions of the innovative new screen when it is switched back on this month.

Gareth Jones, Senior Marketing Director at eBay said “eBay is a marketplace that has vibrancy, individuality and colour at its core. There’s no more iconic and colourful site than the Piccadilly Lights with its new 4K LED screen. We’re excited to see our ‘Fill Your Cart With Colour’ campaign come alive at this innovative site.”

eBay joins a line-up of iconic advertisers at the premium site, appearing alongside Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Samsung and L’Oréal Paris. They’ll be using the state of the art digital screen to showcase its new brand platform ‘Fill your cart with Colour’ which launched in Autumn. The campaign encourages shoppers to break away from ‘beige’ conformity and shop more colourfully. With one billion items for sale, right now, on the global marketplace, it’s the shopping destination to buy the things that make you, you.

The world-famous Piccadilly Lights have been switched off since January for major renovation work that will see the original patchwork of screens replaced with a single state-of-the-art 4K LED digital screen and live technology hub. It will be the largest screen of its kind in Europe and will have the ability to divide into six full and subtle motion segments. Advertisers will be able to stream live videos, lifestyle updates, such as weather and sports results, and real time social media feeds.

Tim Bleakley, Chief Executive Officer at Ocean Outdoor told us “We are delighted that eBay is now a brand partner for Piccadilly Lights. The technical capabilities of the new Piccadilly Lights are really exciting and we are looking forward to working with a globally renowned brand.”

eBay is signed to advertise on the lights until January 2018, in a deal struck by Landsec and Ocean Outdoor through MediaCom.

The countdown to switch on is being marked by the #PiccadillyOn campaign which invites people around the world to be part of this remarkable moment in London’s history, in aid of Barnardo’s, the UK’s largest children’s charity and Landsec’s national charity partner for 2017. For a minimum donation of £2.00, people can bring colour to life by sponsoring a unique colour chip which will form part of a 3D countdown clock on the screen, before forming part of a choreographed reveal moment.