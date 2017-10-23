Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

As part of its large-scale investment in digital, Exterion Media has today unveiled the first phase of new digital buses in London, in partnership with Talon. As the inaugural advertiser, Google has initiated its first campaign for its latest Pixel devices on the digital, wrapped buses in a three-month campaign that displays geo-targeted messages on the premium digital screens to audiences throughout London.

The launch is part of Exterion Media’s acceleration to becoming a Digital Media Company powered by data, and increasing focus on connectivity and audiences. It builds on innovations such as light and lenticular displays, an increasing focus on data-driven solutions and the upcoming launch of DX3 – Exterion Media’s new full-motion digital network on London Underground.

Dave King, MD at Exterion Media, told us “We were approached by Talon to develop a unique digital channel for London and launch it with a prestigious advertising partner, Google. This is a huge moment for bus advertising; the product delivers stature, movement, scale, dynamism and geo-targeting – offering a whole new dimension to broadcast and narrowcast through this hugely attractive channel. I’d like to thank TfL, Go Ahead and Arriva for making this technically challenging proposition possible – a proposition that is ripe for future expansion.”

The campaign was conceived, planned and booked by Talon and OMD through Exterion Media with production by Grand Visual and creative by BBH. The digital screen technology was developed by Hive.