Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. this week announced its plan to move into a new headquarters at 3250 Lacey Road in Downers Grove, Ill. The 47,714-square-foot space will provide nearly 20 percent more room than NEC’s current offices in Itasca, Ill. and will include R&D lab & technology showcase and demo facility

Todd Bouman, President & CEO at NEC Display Solutions told us “The new space will align better with our mission as a leading technology firm,. It will provide a more modern, efficient office layout that will boost employee collaboration and spark innovation. I am especially excited about our new executive briefing center which will enhance our engagement with partners and customers by showcasing real-world vertical applications and solutions.”

The Downers Grove facility will feature an advanced 5,000-square-foot research and development lab, as well as a 6,000-square-foot customer briefing center and technology showcase.

Chad Freese, Paul Diederich and Matthew Frazee of CBRE represented NEC, and Phil Sheridan represented the owner, Hamilton Partners, in the transaction. NEC worked with CBRE’s Workplace Strategy team to develop a comprehensive space utilization plan based on employee surveys and executive feedback.

NEC plans to move into the new facility in May 2018.