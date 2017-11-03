Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

BART, the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, invites top-notch ad sales and digital innovators to submit proposals to run its Advertising Franchise. Proven cash flow of over USD 12million per year; 84% reach to an unusually upscale, diverse, and tech-savvy advertising audience; and a vision to grow revenue and modernize with more digital advertising make this an especially attractive opportunity.

Potential partners with experience managing ad programs for major transit systems, shopping malls, or airports are encouraged to visit https://suppliers.bart.gov where they can register as a vendor, then download the Request for Proposals for Event 6M7266.