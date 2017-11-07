« ADI Global Partner w/ @Signagelive
 

The Definitive ‘Digital Signage Product of the Year’

Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

The DailyDOOH Gala Awards, which recognise excellence and promotes best practice in the industry, will take place at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London SW1A 2ER on Thursday November 30, 2017.

As with any event, one has to keep moving forward and innovating or quite simply in this modern age, you will automatically be taking a step backwards. To that end the judging jury have decided to add two new categories to the prestigious Black Tie Award ceremony: –

  • Digital Signage Product of the Year
  • The Smart Cities Pathfinder Award

Finalists for the Digital Signage Product of the Year are: –

  • ONELAN’s Reserva Room Booking solution
  • Pristine-Screen Managed Services
  • SignageLive’s Content Marketplace

The Smart Cities Pathfinder Award will be presented to a company that the jury believes is innovating the most and helping push forward the concept of Smart Cities.


This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at 17:00 @750 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 