Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

The DailyDOOH Gala Awards, which recognise excellence and promotes best practice in the industry, will take place at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London SW1A 2ER on Thursday November 30, 2017.

As with any event, one has to keep moving forward and innovating or quite simply in this modern age, you will automatically be taking a step backwards. To that end the judging jury have decided to add two new categories to the prestigious Black Tie Award ceremony: –

Digital Signage Product of the Year

The Smart Cities Pathfinder Award

Finalists for the Digital Signage Product of the Year are: –

ONELAN’s Reserva Room Booking solution

Pristine-Screen Managed Services

SignageLive’s Content Marketplace

The Smart Cities Pathfinder Award will be presented to a company that the jury believes is innovating the most and helping push forward the concept of Smart Cities.