Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Signagelive will be partnering with Exertis Medium to re-launch their Connectivity Roadshows targeting Pre-sales and Technical Sales leads within the Reseller Channel. There are two events going up shortly: –

Thursday 23rd November at Reading FC, Madejski Stadium

Monday 27th November at Manchester City FC, Etihad Stadium

These half day events will be starting at 1pm with Registration/Lunch, intro from vendors, exhibition and Infacom training session. Followed by a VIP drinks and dinner reception finishing at 8.30pm

The events will bring together a number of Connectivity & Control vendors in one room, providing the opportunity to launch new products, showcase existing, and meet potential new clients face to face.

Exertis Medium is the A-Z of AV with some long-established relationships with the biggest and best brands, They work with inventive, niche vendors who can make a huge impact, are big on service but meticulous about the little details too.

Exertis highly trained sales team are motivated to provide the very best service levels as a differentiator. The pre- and post-sales staff strive to exceed customer satisfaction at every stage. Exertis is a member of InfoComm International®, which is the professionalism of the AV industry through education, training and development of employees and customers.

Signagelive’s digital signage platform is used globally by over 1,900 organisations to manage their networks. Supplying digital signage software and services to multiple markets including retail, education,and hospitality, to over 46 countries across EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific. Its innovative technology media playback software is written in HTML5, is cloud-based and is compatible with an unrivalled number of display screens, mobile devices and video wall display systems.