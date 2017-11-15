Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

DPAA, the leading global organization for everything digital out-of-home, announced today that Adpack, which provides real-time audience analytics and targeting with its screen-based out-of-home advertising technology, has joined DPAA as a member.

Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA told us “Adpack’s real-time analytics and targeting capability combined with their programmatic infrastructure puts them at the forefront of a very exciting element of the digital-out-of-home revolution,” said “Digital out-of-home screens have always been able to reach consumers on the go, but now we also offer powerful targeting and attribution opportunities that make these screens a leading ad vehicle for brands.”

Ralph Razisberger, Founder & CEO, Adpack, said, “Barry and his team have done a great job of building a community of industry leaders striving for a common goal, and we are pleased to be a part of this effort.”

DPAA is a global, digital out-of-home marketing association that has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities.

Adpack provides a real-time digital out-of-home audience data analytics and targeting platform including a proprietary ad server and supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic advertising. With its screen-based out-of-home advertising technology, Adpack enables publishers/locations to generate and analyze their specific audience data by identifying persons in front of the screen — by age/gender or dwell time, for example, to play targeted commercials. Advertisers/agencies can use the Adpack platform to manage their target groups, campaigns and content based on real-time data.