Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Peerless-AV, the award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, has announced the newly upgraded Xtreme Outdoor Soundbar (SPK-080).

This is the perfect all-season solution for outdoor audio entertainment – it’s easy to use and offers unprecedented sound quality and power. It is in fact the next generation of Peerless-AV’s line of outdoor soundbars, offering a more powerful and durable outdoor audio solution. Equipped with 200 watts of total system power, the new soundbar is vigorous enough to overcome ambient noise found in outdoor settings, making it a true outdoor solution.

With an IP65 rating, the new Xtreme Outdoor Soundbar can withstand even the most extreme environments. The soundbar can also be used as a standalone product, thanks to Bluetooth® compatibility, which allows for music to be wirelessly streamed from any Bluetooth®-enabled device.

For ease of use and installation, the new soundbar features a universal mounting option and both analog and optical connections, making it possible to integrate with any display or TV. Plus, set-up is simple with a direct-wired connection.

Todd Mares, Director of Emerging Technologies, Peerless-AV told us “According to the 2017 CE Pro Outdoor Technology Study, outdoor technology has become a major focus for the residential space, with the number of installations rising every year,” said “To meet this growing demand, we are excited to announce the upgraded version of our Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar – a powered audio solution that provides enhanced sound quality with the ability to support both analog and digital audio, as well as Bluetooth® streaming from popular mobile devices. Homeowners now have an option to obtain superior sound quality, at an affordable price point.”

Peerless-AV’s new Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar is currently available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.