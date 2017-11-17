Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

JCDecaux this week announced a further expansion of its National Towers Channel, a network of high-quality digital screens in premium advertising locations across the UK.

Spencer Berwin, Co-Chief Executive Officer at JCDecaux UK, told us “We are investing across the whole of the UK to bring scale, reach and high levels of digital viewed impressions. We know digital billboards drive fame and stature for brands and we are committed to delivering a national digital channel. Its backed by our BranDO charter guaranteeing brand safe environments, verification, transparency and accountability. We will continue to put the brand first as we build out a new outdoor digital future.”

Providing an unbeatable presence in six major UK cities: Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Sheffield (shown above), the 12 state-of-the-art screens generate a combined 8.5 million weekly viewed digital impressions. Each Tower is architecturally designed to provide a brand safe environment, while the high resolution 10mm pixel pitch screens provide unbeatable quality for brands. The new Sheffield Towers are positioned on Park Square Roundabout, a key arterial route into the heart of Sheffield city centre.

In London, JCDecaux has also added The West Cross Tower, located close to Westfield shopping centre and The Putney Tower (shown above) which reaches a highly affluent south west London audience travelling into the city. Further additions, The Westminster Towers and The Great West Road Towers, will be live by the end of the year.

The London and national locations together create a compelling Towers Channel that delivers 43 million weekly viewed digital impressions across the UK’s top cities.