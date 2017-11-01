Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Models Own is a cosmetics brand that was originally founded in 2008 by Ministry of Sound’s CEO and his brother. In 2014, Models Own received investment from a Saudi retail empire and has since expanded its core offering to include lip and eye products, as well as associated accessories. Models Own opened its first global flagship store in Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford, East London in late 2016, closely followed by a second store in Trinity Leeds, and is currently Europe’s fastest growing cosmetics brand.

Models Own wanted to enhance its retail presence and grown its market share by opening a flagship store that would serve both as a “beauty playground” for its customer base and as a new product launch pad. The company wanted to utilise the benefits of digital signage, such as great visual impact and the ability to increase footfall in the store, to engage their teenage market customers even further.

In Westfield, the digital signage network comprises 10 x 65” high brightness LG displays, set up in a 5 x 1 configuration format, to create two stunning videowalls that run down either side of the store entrance. The window displays comprised 2 x Samsung 75” displays.

In Leeds, the digital signage network comprises 6 x 65” high brightness LG displays, set up in a 3 x 1 configuration format, to create two stunning videowalls that run down either side of the store entrance. The window displays comprised 2 x LG 65” displays.

The videowalls are used to showcase makeup artists working on models, to promote new product ranges and special offers, to showcase makeup bloggers highlighting real world product usage, or to broadcast live in-store demonstrations. Giving customers the feeling of being surrounded by on-screen entertainment, similar to a cinema experience.

Mark Rodol, CEO, Models Own said “The digital video walls have helped to create a powerful in-store atmosphere, promoting our brand and promotional activity with impact and at speed. The 360 degree solution provided by DMC has ensured we have the latest tech to match our in-store vision, installed and fully managed, providing a hassle-free and completely flexible solution.”

Digital signage installation was provided by Digital Messaging Company (DMC).

Ian Gabbie, Director, Digital Messaging Company told us “Models Own have pushed the creative boundary with their in-store digital signage, making it a great project to be a part of. We’re looking forward to working with Models Own to create many more stellar video walls. Signagelive is scalable and platform-agnostic, which means we expand the digital signage network quickly and easily, without being limited to particular display types or configuration formats.”

Video and promotional content, which is created by Models Own, is re-purposed, animated and scheduled by DMC on their behalf, and then uploaded onto Signagelive’s digital signage network platform, providing a centralised repository to store content and eliminating the need for onsite servers.

Jason Cremins, CEO, Signagelive summarised the fantastic installation and told us “The visually stunning Signagelive solution delivered by Digital Messaging Company (DMC) for Models Own provides a great example of how retailers are incorporating digital signage into the fabric of their store design, generating maximum impact. Our agnostic approach to supporting digital signage players and SoC displays has enabled DMC to utilise LG and Samsung in a single retail store whilst all being managed, monitored and updated from our Signagelive platform.”

DMC is expecting to roll out video walls across further new stores in the UK.