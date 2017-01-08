Andrew Neale

ONELAN will be showcasing its leading-edge range of digital signage and Reserva Room Signage solutions at #ISE2017 February 10-17, 2017 in Hall 8 on stand 8-F275.

It looks like ONELAN’s latest developments demonstrate its strategic commitment to providing scalable enterprise-level solutions to customers, with innovative tools for managing a mixed network of devices. CMS support is available for multiple player platforms, including Linux, Android, and new for 2017, WebOS3.0, Samsung Tizen and BrightSign as well as several new Reserva Room Signage features.

The latest Reserva Room Signage features being showcased include the option to choose between one or more of 13 different languages. The Reserva solution – recently nominated for an InAVation Award – also allows the customer to upload their logos, offering an additional internal channel for brand reinforcement. There is also an enhanced capability for the Room signs to operate as part of a corporate/campus communications network playing images, videos and HTML in conjunction with the room booking.

Reserva is one of the only room booking platforms to integrate both with the market’s most popular calendar and timetabling platforms e.g. Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, Google and specialist systems such as Scientia Syllabus Plus, and NFS Hospitality.