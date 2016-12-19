Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Brazil’s Elemidia, a company we first covered back in 2012 here, has officially chosen AdMobilize´s technology to provide it with real-time verifiable analytics data and enhanced digital signage capabilities.

AdMobilize´s transformative analytics platform will provide data to understand attention, demographics and emotions of audiences engaging with Elemidia’s digital network.

Rodrigo Cadena, Elemidia´s COO told us “With AdMobilize, we are able to deliver to our advertisers real-time information about the campaign’s reach including demographics and attention rate of specific ads being displayed on our screens. AdMobilize has become a fundamental technology to our business model, allowing us to share new metrics with agencies and advertisers. We have a history of transparency with our clients and AdMobilize is helping us to go even further.”

Rodolfo Saccoman, CEO and Co-founder of AdMobilize said “We are very proud of this partnership with Elemidia as it converges the work of two forward-thinking companies to elevate the revenue potential of the entire industry. In addition to Elemidia’s vast presence in the region, they are highly respected by brands and agencies who are looking for analytics 2.0, which AdMobilize’s platform provides for people, crowd, and vehicle intelligence.”

Elemidia is one of the largest networks in digital out-of-home media in Latin America, with a weekly audience of 20 million people. Founded in 2003, the company is present in commercial buildings, shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, gyms and universities with more than 13,000 screens in 80 cities distributed in Brazil and also Argentina.