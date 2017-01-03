Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF), the independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, has announced the election of its new 2017 Board of Directors.

Rich Ventura told us “The DSF is excited about the newly elected board members with each of them bringing new and exciting ideas to the team. The new members help provide opportunities to develop new programs and education for the DOOH and integrator communities. I welcome these new board members and challenge them to help drive the future of the organization and industry.”

The eight At-Large Director Board Director seats are shown below. They include five reinstated Board members returning to serve a second term, and three others decided by the DSF membership in an independent election from a slate of five nominees.

Laura Davis-Taylor, MaxMedia

Wayne Rasor, FASTSIGNS International

Will Amos, Diversified

The returning At-Large Director Seats are held by:

Mark Boidman, PJSC

Sandi Stambaugh, SYNNEX

Ryan Cahoy, Rise

Paul Fleuranges, NYC Transit

Sheldon Silverman, SmartBomb Media

Oliver Vagner, TGI Fridays

Chairman Rich Ventura of NEC Display Solutions, Vice Chair Spencer Graham of West Virginia University, Secretary Len Dudis of Grupo Vidanta and Treasurer Jeff Kent of Cineplex Entertainment will lead the 2017 Digital Signage Federation Board of Directors.

The past Chairman’s Council will be chaired by immediate past Chairman Randy Dearborn, MGM Resorts International.