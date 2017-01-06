Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

At #CES2017 this week Samsung announced that the Samsung Global Innovation Center (GIC) is to be re-branded Samsung NEXT. It’s now basically a $150 million venture fund targeted at early-stage startups working in emerging technology.

Samsung NEXT is specifically looking for companies focused on virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

We understand that the fund has already invested in 10 startups: Converge Industries, Dashbot, Entry Point VR, Filament, Intezer, LiquidSky, Otto Radio, 2Sens, SafeDK and Virtru. The fund will invest as early as pre-seed and as late as a Series B investment.

The announcement stated “With this rebrand, our goal is to simplify our identity and clarify our message — we build, grow and scale”.

At #CES2017, there is a Samsung NEXT Booth 50231 at Tech West, Sands Expo in #EurekaPark.