Maddie Cotterill

This year, #ISE2017 once again takes place over four days (Feb 7-10, 2017) and exhibitors are no doubt looking at what they can do to keep visitors (entertained) on that final day.

Below, you can see what we did EACH day last year on the NEC Display Solutions’ Stand; here’s DailyDOOH Editor-in-Chief Adrian Cotterill trying out his interview skills with Sixteen: Nine’s Dave Haynes…

We’ll be recreating our (tv) broadcast studio set at the RAI in February, as part of NEC Display Solutions’ stand, as we did for #ISE2016 but we’re also working with AVNation and Scala on something special, broadcast-wise on Scala’s stand as well. We’ll have more on this soon, including how you can get involved.