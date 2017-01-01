Maddie Cotterill

Unibail-Rodamco, a leading German shopping center company based in Dusseldorf, Germany who currently operate 25 shopping centers has improved the shopping experience at CentrO Mall in Oberhausen, Germany, by adding 10 curved LED displays.

Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) designed, manufactured and installed all of the displays this past summer to provide flexibility in content from advertising messages and marketing campaigns to ambient lighting and full feature clips on nearly 250 square meters of digital canvas.

Olivier Nougarou, CEO of Unibail-Rodamco Germany told us “Consumers expect more from shopping centers today than a mere retail destination. We would like to surprise our visitors again and again, arouse their curiosity and give them the opportunity to go on a discovery tour. The unexpected digital signature provides us an exceptional platform to attract the attention of customers and inspire them with impressive experiences.”

Four main curved displays each measure 4.44 meters high by 7.92 meters wide, each providing 35.13 square meters of digital canvas for prime messaging and features. Another six displays are installed together at the heart of this project to create a nearly 110-square meter elliptical display that measures 1.58 meters high by 67.48 meters in circumference. All displays feature 6-millimeter line spacing to show crisp, clear imagery at closer viewing distances associated with this shopping center application.

In addition to the self-branding and atmosphere-targeted content, this installation offers special added value for tenants and external brand owners as their own content can be played on the displays as individual pieces or as part of a larger marketing campaign to generate traffic in their stores.

Marcus Remark, center manager of the CentrO said “This visual centerpiece offers us almost endless possibilities to reach our visitors at all points of the customer journey with one impressive installation that astounds our customers”.

The technology is capable of showing live and recorded video, animations and graphics, real-time information updates, and any other desired content.