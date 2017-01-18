Maddie Cotterill

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced this week that PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior by connecting physical and digital activities using location data and insights, has joined the rapidly growing trade marketing association.

For more than six years, PlaceIQ has provided location-based analytics and insights that have fueled end-to-end marketing and business decisions. Brands and enterprises in retail, CPG, automotive, finance, travel and entertainment have applied PlaceIQ’s sophisticated insights to solve critical business challenges and enable success in areas including media strategy, audience segmentation, analytics, retail site selection, investing, and more.

Duncan McCall, CEO at PlaceIQ, told us “The DPAA has become one of the standard bearers for the digital place-based and out-of-home industries. They have acted as powerful nexus and resource for brands and agencies tasked with learning about best practices in these domains. We are pleased to be selected to join their organization and look forward to collaborating with the premier brands and agencies that make up its membership.”

The DPAA has proven to be a business accelerator and consultant for members, who enjoy numerous benefits. These include admission to quarterly “mini summit” meetings with ad industry and DPB/DOOH leaders; access to an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification; publication discounts; an opportunity to participate in media partnerships as well as the DPAA-Nielsen Service Bureau and DPAA-Nielsen Digital Diploma Series Training Program; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem as part of the video everywhere conversation and marketing campaign; and more.