#dse2017, the world’s largest international trade show and educational conference dedicated to digital displays, interactive technology and digital communications networks, announced this week that it will host an all-new, full-day, eight-part Digital Out-of-Home Strategy Summit on Tuesday, March 28, to be presented by the Digital Signage Federation.

With a welcoming address by Richard Ventura, 2017 Chairman of the DSF, the Digital Out-of-Home Strategy Summit will feature:

Opening Keynote entitled, ‘State of the Digital Out-of-Home Industry: We Should All Just Quit’ Phil Lenger , President of Show+Tell will challenge attendees to consider the future of the digital signage industry and suggest ways in which it should evolve to remain relevant and effective.

Digital Signage: Activator of Smart Cities The session will address how digital signage can use its captivating advantages to become the activator layer of Smart Cities, compared to alternatives like mobile and fast-developing technologies like augmented reality.

Future DOOH Trends This panel discussion will share views on “what’s next,” in the areas that impact digital signage technology allowing attendees to get a better sense of how their own company strategies may fare or may require some mid-course correction.

Lunch and Learn: Global DOOH Insights. Expert panelists from the Americas, Australasia and Europe will provide a 10-year summary, the current state of the industry abroad and discuss what the next few years are likely to mean to the DOOH industry globally – an excellent reference for both attendees from North America and abroad who are interested in understanding a complete industry picture.

Approaching Projects Driven by Customer Experience. This panel discussion will focus on the importance of the customer – not the technology – in creating successful digital signage networks and digital out-of-home executions. Attendees will learn how the basis of customer experience is defining and establishing objectives.

Analytics: From Insights to Predictions. The panel will explore the process to establish areas to measure and the strategy to focus on the most valuable insights. It will also share best practices regarding the types of external data that can provide deeper insights as well as risks associated with noise from internal data sources.

Omni-Channel Advertising: Building Seamless Cross-Channel Integration Between Brands and the Mobile Consumer. This panel of leading advertising, technology, media and brand executives will help you navigate the omni-channel environment and provide real examples of cross-channel integration with campaigns that attract and connect with the mobile consumer.

Generating Revenue with Programmatic Buying. In this session attendees will learn how to generate external revenue over their previously closed-content network. MGM Resorts will share how it turned its digital out-of-home network into a new revenue-generating opportunity.