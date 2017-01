Andrew Neale

The National Retail Federation’s Retail’s BIG Show 2017 was held January 15-17, 2017 in New York, USA. Here is our #NRF17 hashtag analysis for the last 30 days…

No. of Tweets: 76,914

No. of Twitter impressions: 559,404,398

No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 21,675

No. of Twitter users reached: 74,708,754

Displaying results at: 2017-01-18 23:59 in EST time zone (GMT -5 hours)

Source: http://aka.tv/nrf17