Moving strategically to support the project management needs of its growing and expanding base of customers, Advanced, a leading North American AV integrator, this week announced the appointment of Scott Wouters and David Audley to serve as Senior Project Managers, with responsibility for ensuring the successful completion of Advanced’s installation projects.

Advanced President David Weatherhead told us “Long-term growth and expansion cannot be sustained without a corresponding commitment to invest in the necessary talent that ensures our ability to maintain the very highest standards of customer satisfaction. Senior Project Managers play a critically important role in maintaining customer satisfaction by expertly managing every phase of the project. Scott and David have the experience and passion that will immediately benefit our customers. We’re thrilled to have them on our team!”​

Scott Wouters previously served as a Project Manager for ET Group, an AV/IT integration firm. Prior to that, he worked as Project Manager for Westbury National Show Systems Ltd. after beginning his career as a Project Manager for TELUS. He is a graduate of Carleton University.

David Audley has been working in the technology field since 1999, primarily in AV installation. He previously served as a Project Manager for Global Unified Solution Services Inc. He also has maintained his own company, Matrix Custom Environments, for the past 13 years. Audley has a certification in Videoconferencing Technology & Application from InfoComm International and is a graduate of George Brown College.

Mark McPherson, Executive Vice President of Advanced told us “Both Scott and David bring a wealth of valuable experience in AV integration to the Advanced team. Scott will be leading the charge on some of our larger upcoming projects in the United States while David will initially focus on major projects in Canada. We are all proud of the company’s rapid growth and expansion throughout Canada and the United States, which we expect to accelerate further in the year ahead. Scott and David will help us to better meet the needs of our customers as we continue on this growth trajectory.”

Advanced is an audiovisual and collaborative communications company working with corporations, government agencies, healthcare, and educational organizations throughout North America. Dedicated to innovation in technology and services, Advanced has a strong set of businesses aligned to meet today’s needs. The company offers presentation and videoconferencing solutions in addition to complete integrated systems, visual collaboration systems, rental and staging services, repair, maintenance, and value-added integration services including design and engineering, installation and audiovisual consulting.