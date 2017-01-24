Andrew Neale

NEC Display Solutions Europe this week launched the P and V Series, a range of professional MultiSync large format displays for digital signage as well as presentation use.

The new displays support the NEC Open Modular intelligence (OMi) platform, enabling the creation of tailor-made solutions for signage. Scalable computing power such as Raspberry Pi compute modules or Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) Slot-in PCs can be seamlessly embedded into the displays to create a fully integrated solution.

The P and V Series line-ups each consist of three models, ranging in size from 40 to 55 inches (P404, P484, P554 and V404, V484, V554). With an elegant and slimline design, both new Series of displays allow for an unobtrusive integration. They are suitable for installations in retail, leisure and museum environments, for corporate signage solutions, passenger information, quick service restaurants and all other public spaces.

Thanks to the brightness of both the P and V Series displays, businesses can share messages that will be well received with superb readability even in bright light environments. The V Series features a display brightness of 500 cd/m², providing effortless readability under common ambient light conditions. The higher 700 cd/m² brightness level of the P Series, guarantees captivating readability in applications where ambient light is high. Both Series use an anti-glare surface to reduce reflections effectively.

Tobias Augustin, Senior Product Manager Large Format Displays at NEC Display Solutions Europe told us “Many industries today are looking for ways to enhance their digital signage solutions and use more advanced applications. The P and V Series’ modular expansion feature gives them a head start in achieving that. Future ready, the displays give companies the flexibility to upgrade the power of the displays at any time by seamlessly integrating one of NEC’s options for OPS Slot-in PCs, Raspberry Pi compute modules or signal interfaces for content feed and computing.”

The MultiSync P and V Series also delivers enhanced imaging performance via its SpectraView® Engine, a colour stabilisation solution which for flagship P Series allows full control of brightness, colour, gamma and uniformity for precise and natural reliable images. Additionally, the combination of high end colour performance with extreme viewing angles driven by hardware calibratable 12 bit Look Up Tables (LUT) enable viewers to benefit from consistently accurate rendering of images such as branding and corporate identities.

The P and V Series large format displays are easy to install and operate. Using the free multi-display management software NaViSet Administrator 2, companies can manage all connected display devices from a centralised location. Suitable for 24/7 mission critical applications, the meticulous selection of industrial-grade components and careful design of the P and V Series ensures continuous operation in demanding usage scenarios.

The new NEC P and V Series large format displays will be on show at the NEC Display Solutions booth 5-R24 at #ISE2017.