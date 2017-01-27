Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Billups announced this week three key executive hires, an indication of the company’s further investment in experience, technology, and brand.

Jennifer Houston joins as Senior Vice President of Division Black; Muneer Mubashir in a newly created position as Senior Vice President of Innovation and Joani Wardwell as Executive Vice President of Brand.

Ben Billups, founder and CEO told us “2017 is really the year that Billups will be seen as “doubling down” on our growth and innovation agenda. We have an amazing team on board and with the addition of Jennifer, Muneer and Joani, we have all the ingredients to meet our aggressive growth and innovation agenda. I am so excited to put together a team that knows no boundaries.”

Prior to joining Division Black, Jennifer Houston spent 15 years working for Omnicom agencies (GMR, TMA, Alcone) where she grew from tour manager to SVP/Managing Director and attended the prestigious Omnicom University. Since 2010, Jennifer Houston has been helping smaller independent agencies with growth strategies, reorganization, team building and diversifying their client portfolio for sustainable growth.

Joani Wardwell joins Billups in the newly created position of Executive Vice president of Brand and will have responsibilities that span all aspects of the Billups Brand and Business. She will report to the CEO and work closely in partnership with senior management. Joani Wardwell joins Billups after a decade with Wieden+Kennedy as the Global PR director and prior to that was a senior director of communications for Nike, Inc.

Muneer Mubashir will lead the Billups Innovation team as its Senior Vice President. He will be charged with leading the continuing development and release of key Billups technology products. Muneer Mubashir comes to Billups with 16 years of experience and a proven track record of building and launching software solutions at companies like Marimba, BMC Software and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

