Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Scala, Inc. has announced a line of powerful, secure Scala-branded media players and commercial tablet products as well as new software licensing and hardware bundling options.

Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of companies, will offer four tiers of pricing options with the new players, consistent with the number of player outputs and resolution capability.

Chris Riegel, Scala CEO told us “The addition of our own hardware to our digital signage offering will be of particular interest to those attending #ISE2017, as it enables our partners and end users to create flexible, cost-effective solutions that also uphold the highest standards in reliable, scalable digital signage solutions. We recognize the need to evolve and face the changing, competitive market head on. Adding Scala players gives customers the complete solution to create and deploy successful digital projects of any size. We’re combining our long-standing expertise in selecting and configuring robust hardware with STRATACACHE’s logistics ability to launch our own integrated hardware solutions.”

The Windows- and Linux-based players will be released throughout 2017. Scala Enterprise version 11.03, with a projected release at the end of the first quarter 2017, will feature foundational support for these new hardware devices and supporting software licenses. Scala’s next major release, projected for early 2018, will feature enhancements aimed at greater device management. Specifically, users will note a new user interface, increased functionality and high-level device monitoring and reporting.

At #ISE2017 Scala will show how marketers and innovators can use digital to appeal to and engage with today’s tech-savvy shoppers. Booth highlights include:

• Connected Café – A Scala booth favorite! Self-ordering kiosks featuring point-of-sale integration create a fun way for customers to place their order while boosting sales and order accuracy, and reducing wait times. By integrating a complete payment solution Scala has completed the experience.

• Interactive Fitting Room – Boost sales conversions by letting customers “click and ship” an item to themselves directly from the fitting room, including secure payment “at the spot”! Sensors detect what items are brought into the fitting room, displaying information on a touchscreen, similar to the online experience.

• Lift & Learn – Two versions of this interactive solution – featuring Razer gaming mice and LG mobile phones – shows integration, triggering and fixture options for attracting customers to learn and compare detailed product information.

• Smart Mannequin – Customers are treated to the high-touch experience that draws them into brick-and-mortar stores with the Smart Mannequin, which is equipped with sensor-embedded 2XU high-performance athletic apparel.

• Corporate Communications Real-time Information – Using NFC and their own Android mobile phone, guests of a company that visit the corporate office are directed to use near Field Communication through their mobile phone, which gives them an interface to display and control web-based detailed company information on a large HD display.

• Fashion Re-Targeter – Sales associates can detect and act on in-store clientele’s recent shopping profile using beacon technology connected to the retailer’s app. Screen content can be instantly updated to highlight recently viewed items, suggest complementary purchases and offer tailored promotions.

Additionally at the show, Harry Horn, Scala VP of Marketing/GM EMEA, will give a FlashTrack presentation on February 9, 2017 at 2 p.m., which will take a deep look into big data volumes and how analytics can provide real-time information to make smarter decisions.

Scala is announcing the player solutions in conjunction with participation at #ISE2017 where it can be found in Hall 8 – Stand K227.