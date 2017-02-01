Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Ok, so if we actually had a ‘rider’ when putting on events and conferences, it would be the blue M&Ms not the brown ones, it would insist that the venue has Barco CLickShare available and …

… yes, now we’ve found a new thing we’ve fallen in love with and couldn’t do without. In a strange quirk of fate, the Catchbox, the world’s first soft throwable microphone was used at the VentureFest event we attended the week before #ISE2017 and then, surprise, we actually saw them exhibiting at #ISE2017.