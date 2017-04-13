Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

HIG WhiteHorse, a credit affiliate of global investment firm HIG Capital, has arranged a GBP 27 million unitranche loan for Primesight (which is majority owned by GMT Communication Partners).

Jerry Wilson, principal at HIG WhiteHorse, said “This transaction demonstrates HIG WhiteHorse’s ability to tailor a bespoke, flexible and deliverable debt package to support Primesight as it exploits opportunities arising from the digitisation of out-of-home marketing. We look forward to supporting its future success.”

Naren Patel, CEO of Primesight, told us “This transaction provides Primesight with the flexibility to continue investing in our estate of digital panels to build on our current strong market position. HIG WhiteHorse has been supportive and demonstrated a high degree of flexibility and pragmatism in providing us with a solution that suited our requirements and we look forward to working with HIG WhiteHorse as a financing partner.”

HIG WhiteHorse has provided a flexible financing structure which replaces the company’s existing debt facility and provides additional capital to support growth and investment.