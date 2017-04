Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

It would appear that Mayfair Equity Partners is the likely acquirer of the 17.5% stake in Talon Outdoor that Omnicom sold last week.

As OOH insiders will know well, Omnicom Media Group bought into Talon back in 2013 at the same time as moving (Omnicom’s) outdoor buying business to Talon.