Cabletime, developer of the MediaStar range of IPTV, streaming and digital signage solutions has announced the appointment of Paul Bromley to head up its digital signage business in the UK and Ireland.

As Digital Signage Sales Manager, Paul Bromley will be responsible for expanding Cabletime’s position in the market and for spearheading the sales campaign around the company’s groundbreaking Creator digital signage solution launched towards the end of last year.

Paul Bromley has a wealth of experience in the AV and IT industries. He joins Cabletime from a senior sales role at LG Electronics, where he has been maintaining and developing accounts for B2B ID solutions. Prior to that he was the Business Development Manager at Medium UK, the AV distributor, and he has also held roles at Castle Grange Technologies and LexisNexis Visualfiles.

Shaun Oxenham, CEO at Cabletime, told us “Reception to the launch of Creator has been successful therefore we now want to maximize the sales opportunities and drive forward with the expansion of our digital signage solutions business. The appointment of Paul to head this up will allow us to make good use of his extensive expertise in AV and IT, and his ability to communicate the benefits of the Creator suite of software, which provides corporate users with a way to create dynamic signage content that runs on our highly reliable and affordable 782 media player platform”.

The MediaStar range provides TV/AV and multimedia distribution products primarily for medium to large enterprises, which require future-proof, stable and proven solutions for live TV, corporate communications, multicasts, music TV, training and digital signage.

Cabletime is headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire and in Mount Arlington, New Jersey.